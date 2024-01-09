Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,596 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.85. 204,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

