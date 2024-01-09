Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.49. 3,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 83,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

