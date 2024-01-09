Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.49. 3,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 83,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.