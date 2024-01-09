Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $52,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock worth $139,620,706. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.19. The stock has a market cap of $597.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

