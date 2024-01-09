Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.41. 871,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $636.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

