Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

