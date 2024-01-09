Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 12,311 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 292.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.48.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

