Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 213 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,166.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,161.43. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

