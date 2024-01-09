Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,376 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:BW opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,617.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 49,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $49,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,617.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 290,686 shares of company stock valued at $330,947. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

