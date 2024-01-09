Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,280 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Applied Digital worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Applied Digital Trading Up 3.0 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

