Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.52.

CMG opened at $2,235.36 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,414.01 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,031.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

