Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.34 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

