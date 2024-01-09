Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.77.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

