Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of Axos Financial worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

