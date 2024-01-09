Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $4.87 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

