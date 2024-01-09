Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,062 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 2.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.