Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 2,063 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 338,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.