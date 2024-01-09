Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,100 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

