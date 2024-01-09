Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Envista by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVST opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

