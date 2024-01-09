Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of Impinj worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PI. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 33,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at $291,341,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 33,682 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,341,263.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 7,290 shares valued at $521,103. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.