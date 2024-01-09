Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 117 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 244.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,353.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average of $183.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

