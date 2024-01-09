Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 174 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

