Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $363,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.7% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $129.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.57 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

