Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 78.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $231.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $275.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,474.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,125. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

