Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 78 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,550 shares of company stock worth $8,005,641. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

