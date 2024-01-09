Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:NET opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,752,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,612,481.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,498 shares of company stock valued at $56,095,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

