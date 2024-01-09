Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,802 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

