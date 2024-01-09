Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $9.35 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of Tidewater as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tidewater by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after buying an additional 50,729 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,089,000 after acquiring an additional 168,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDW opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $77.53.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

TDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

