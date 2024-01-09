Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

