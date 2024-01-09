Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 183,112 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,557,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 183,112 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after buying an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,137,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 148,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.22.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

