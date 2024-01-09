Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 49,109 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,109 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

HLIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 174,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

