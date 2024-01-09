Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Exponent were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exponent by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,880,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. 25,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,216. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

