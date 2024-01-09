Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,106 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.84% of DocGo worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of DocGo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DocGo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DocGo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DocGo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 97,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,742. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCGO

DocGo Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.