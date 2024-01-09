Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.54% of NV5 Global worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $142.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

