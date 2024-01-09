Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226,409 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Model N were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Model N by 3,888.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $1,051,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

MODN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 94,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

