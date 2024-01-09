Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $20.92 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,229 shares during the period. Cactus accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.52% of Cactus worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

WHD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,229. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

