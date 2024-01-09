Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $23.27 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,069 shares during the period. ImmunoGen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.59% of ImmunoGen worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 310,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,700. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. 3,096,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,214. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

