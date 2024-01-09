Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $26.61 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares during the period. LivaNova accounts for 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.93% of LivaNova worth $26,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 452.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivaNova by 12.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 29,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,043.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

