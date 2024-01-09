Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $30.41 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Churchill Downs comprises about 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.35% of Churchill Downs worth $30,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. 24,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

