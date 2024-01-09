Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,760 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

