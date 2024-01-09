Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,376,350 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MannKind were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MannKind Stock Down 2.4 %

MNKD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,115. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

