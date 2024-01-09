Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $10.54 Million in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.16% of Weatherford International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. 86,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

