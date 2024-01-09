Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,680 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after buying an additional 266,330 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,473 shares of company stock worth $1,228,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,027. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

