Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,737 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.21% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.83. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

