Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 50,994 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.77% of Blueprint Medicines worth $23,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,778,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. 54,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,842. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $89,293.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $89,293.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,589 over the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

