Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment accounts for approximately 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after buying an additional 101,681 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,848,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,712. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $143.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

