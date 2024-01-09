Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,995 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.85% of Applied Digital worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 14,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 734,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Company Profile



Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

