Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,155 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.55% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

