Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 51,602 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,602 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.22% of Super Micro Computer worth $32,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $80,766,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.38. 1,612,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,162. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.