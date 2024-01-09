Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.43% of Forward Air worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 279,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $91,700,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $2,044,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.4 %

Forward Air stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

