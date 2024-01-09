Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.48% of Replimune Group worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 208,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $542.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.27. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

