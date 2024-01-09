Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.48% of Replimune Group worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group
In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Replimune Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 208,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $542.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.27. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Replimune Group Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
